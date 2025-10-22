Teledyne Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $220.7 million, or $4.65 per share. This compares with $262.0 million, or $5.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $264.5 million or $5.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $1.539 billion from $1.443 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $220.7 Mln. vs. $262.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.65 vs. $5.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.539 Bln vs. $1.443 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.73 - $5.88 Full year EPS guidance: $21.45 - $21.60

