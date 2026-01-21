Teledyne Technologies Guides Q1, FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) provided its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026, both in line with analysts' estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.59 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $19.76 to $20.22 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $23.45 to $23.85 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter and $23.60 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

