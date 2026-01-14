Markets
Teledyne Technologies Acquires UK-Based DD-Scientific

January 14, 2026 — 09:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of DD-Scientific Holdings Limited and its subsidiary, DD-Scientific Limited, as the company continues to expand its gas-sensing and detection portfolio. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fareham, United Kingdom, DD-Scientific designs and manufactures high-performance electrochemical gas sensors for applications that require exceptional accuracy and reliability. The company's products are widely used in toxic gas detection for industrial safety, medical-grade sensing for healthcare applications, and trace gas measurement for ambient air quality and emissions monitoring.

DD-Scientific is also known for its lead-free electrochemical sensor technology, which supports environmental sustainability and helps customers meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.

President and Chief Executive Officer George Bobb said the addition of DD-Scientific's technology will broaden Teledyne's offerings across several end markets, including power generation, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and medical industries.

