Teledyne Reveals FLIR MIX Multispectral Infrared Imaging Systems

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.’s TDY business unit, Teledyne FLIR Defense, recently revealed FLIR MIX Starter Kits, an enhanced multispectral imaging solution developed to improve infrared imaging detail and accuracy.

Significance of TDY’s FLIR MIX



FLIR MIX provides researchers and engineers with a potent new method to more accurately analyze, interpret and share complicated thermal environments by combining thermal and visible-light imaging.



Its infrared imaging detects temperature fluctuations, revealing details that the human eye cannot see. Its thermal data is used in a variety of applications, including battery testing and material research, to identify inefficiencies, optimize designs and avoid failures.

TDY’s Thermal Imaging Portfolio



TDY is a well-known producer of sophisticated technological solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, including thermal imaging systems. These systems are critical for modern military and law enforcement operations, allowing troops to detect, identify and engage targets effectively in a variety of environments where visibility is limited or obstructed.



Teledyne FLIR continues to build thermal imaging cameras with greater accuracy, faster speeds and improved resolution. The company’s thermal cameras offer reliable thermal data for a wide range of high-speed test applications, including ballistics, ordnance testing and material testing.



Its product portfolio includes a wide variety of high-performance cameras that provide thermal imaging, such as FLIR X6980-HS InSb, FLIR X6980-HS SLS, FLIR RS8513-HS InSb, FLIR X8580-HS SLS and many more.

Opportunities for Other Defense Companies



Other defense majors who have established themselves in the thermal imaging business are as follows:



RTX Corporation RTX: The company's Combined Vision System provides pilots with the best possible perspective by integrating real-time thermal images from its upgraded vision system with weather-independent synthetic vision in a single view for advanced situational awareness. It also offers full-view dynamic object identification and eliminates unexpected collisions.



RTX boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 9.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the previous year’s figure.



BAE Systems plc BAESY: The company’s Thermal Imaging Module TIM 1500 allows the user to see deep into the battlefield, increasing surveillance and target acquisition range and giving the warfighter the capacity to outperform the opponent in the battlefield both day and night.



The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 53.7% from the previous year’s level.



L3Harris Technologies LHX: The company's Infrared Target Acquisition Sight improves thermal imaging performance in armored fighting vehicles, significantly increasing target detection, recognition and identification ranges.



LHX stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L3Harris’ 2025 sales implies an improvement of 3.3% from the previous year’s level.

TDY Stock Price Movement



In the past year, TDY shares have risen 8.2% compared with the industry’s 9.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TDY’s Zacks Rank



Teledyne currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

