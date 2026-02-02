Markets
Teledyne FLIR Bags $17.5 Mln Contract To Supply Black Hornet 4 Nano-Drones

February 02, 2026 — 02:42 am EST

February 02, 2026 — 02:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Teledyne FLIR Defense, a part of Teledyne Technologies Inc.(TDY), said on Monday that it has bagged a $17.5 million contract from armasuisse, the Swiss Federal Office of Defence Procurement.

Teledyne FLIR will deliver a large number of Black Hornet 4 personal reconnaissance systems, one of the most advanced nano-drones. Black Hornet 4 was selected as an airborne dismountable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability sensor for armasuisse's Piranha 8x8 armored engineering vehicle program.

Black Hornet 4, the lightweight nano-drones, will provide enhanced day and night covert situational awareness to small fighting units.

At just 70 grams, Black Hornet 4 can survive GPS-denied and contested environments, fly for over 30 minutes over three kilometers, and function in 25-knot winds and rain.

