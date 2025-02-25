Teledyne e2v Unveils Lince5M™ NIR High-Speed CMOS Image Sensor for Advanced Imaging Applications

Teledyne e2v launches the Lince5M NIR, a high-speed CMOS image sensor for diverse industrial and medical applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Teledyne e2v has launched the Lince5M™ NIR, a high-speed CMOS image sensor designed to perform in both visible and near-infrared wavelengths, catering to various commercial, industrial, and medical applications. The sensor features a resolution of 5.2 megapixels and offers a high frame rate of 250 fps, making it suitable for low-light situations and demanding tasks such as motion capture and retinal imaging. It includes advanced capabilities like a 55 dB dynamic range, with over 100 dB in High Dynamic Range mode, and operates in extreme temperatures from -40°C to 125°C. The Lince5M NIR is designed to be easily integrated with existing camera systems using the previous Lince5M model. It will be showcased at Vision China in Shanghai from March 26-28, 2025.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the Lince5M™ NIR sensor represents a significant advancement in high-speed imaging technology, enhancing Teledyne e2v's product portfolio.

The sensor's capabilities, including a high frame rate of 250 fps and high Quantum Efficiency, position it as a strong competitor in various demanding applications such as industrial metrology and retinal imaging.

Compatibility with existing Lince5M product interfaces facilitates easy integration for current customers, potentially driving sales and customer satisfaction.

Showcasing the product at Vision China 2025 increases visibility in key markets and demonstrates Teledyne e2v's commitment to innovation and engagement with industry stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of specific competitive advantages or unique differentiators that set the Lince5M NIR apart from existing similar products in the market, which may raise concerns about its market competitiveness.

FAQ

What is the Lince5M NIR image sensor?

The Lince5M NIR is a high-speed CMOS image sensor designed for visible and near-infrared imaging applications.

What are the key features of the Lince5M NIR?

It offers 5.2 megapixels resolution, 250 fps frame rate, high Quantum Efficiency, and a robust design for various applications.

Which industries can benefit from the Lince5M NIR?

This sensor is ideal for commercial, industrial, and medical markets, particularly for applications like motion capture and retinal imaging.

Where will the Lince5M NIR be showcased?

It will be showcased at Vision China in Shanghai from March 26-28, 2025, at Teledyne stand 5413.

How does Lince5M NIR compare to the previous Lince5M?

The Lince5M NIR builds on the previous model with enhanced performance and compatibility, making it easy for existing users to transition.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TDY Insider Trading Activity

$TDY insiders have traded $TDY stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MEHRABIAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 87,305 shares for an estimated $43,521,874 .

. MELANIE SUSAN CIBIK (EVP, GenCounsel, CCO & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,563 shares for an estimated $9,797,767 .

. GEORGE C III BOBB (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,308 shares for an estimated $3,203,013 .

. JASON VANWEES (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $3,180,172 .

. CYNTHIA Y BELAK (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,745 shares for an estimated $2,920,408 .

. STEPHEN FINIS BLACKWOOD (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,046 shares for an estimated $2,591,706 .

. MICHAEL T SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,125 shares for an estimated $2,040,506 .

. CHARLES CROCKER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $946,235 .

. SCHACK WESLEY W VON sold 707 shares for an estimated $345,061

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $TDY stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GRENOBLE, France, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global innovator of imaging solutions, introduces



Lince5M™ NIR



, a state-of-the-art high-speed CMOS image sensor. Leveraging Teledyne e2v’s advanced imaging technologies, this new sensor delivers enhanced performance in both visible and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths, making it ideal for a wide range of commercial, industrial, and medical applications.





The Lince5M NIR is a monochrome image sensor with a resolution of 5.2 megapixels (2,560 x 2,048). Building on the established



Lince5M



, this new sensor combines high-speed capabilities and high Quantum Efficiency (35% at 850 nm) in both visible and near-infrared wavelengths. It achieves a high frame rate of 250 fps (full resolution, 12-bit ADC), using the 24 LVDS output channels. Lince5M NIR delivers superior performance for demanding applications that require sharp images at very high-speeds and in low-light conditions, such as motion capture, sport analytics, industrial metrology, retinal imaging, and intelligent traffic monitoring. Designed around Teledyne e2v’s 5 µm global shutter pixel, this image sensor offers a dynamic range of 55 dB in standard mode and over 100 dB in High Dynamic Range mode, making it perfect for observing high-contrast scenes.





Lince5M NIR is housed in a robust 28 x 28 mm 181 PGA (Pin-Grid Array) ceramic package and features a 1-inch optical format compatible with a broad range of C-mount lenses, for cost-effective camera integration. With an operating temperature range from -40°C up to 125°C, the Lince5M NIR is suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.





François Trolez, Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v, said, “We are very pleased to release Lince5M NIR, specifically designed to offer unique features for high-speed imaging beyond the visible spectrum, with high performance in the near-infrared region. With its robust design, Lince5M NIR meets the demands of both industrial and commercial applications. Camera manufacturers currently using our Lince5M will find it easy to switch to Lince5M NIR, as both products share the same mechanical and electrical interfaces. This new product will enhance our ability to address new markets and applications.”





Lince5M NIR will be showcased during



Vision China



, Shanghai, China from 26-28 March 2025. Visit us on Teledyne stand 5413 in Hall W5 or



contact us online



for more information.





Documentation, samples, and kits for evaluation or development are available upon request.







About Teledyne e2v







Teledyne e2v innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of their customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.





For more information, visit https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/





Teledyne e2v media enquiries contact:







Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a26992d-b72c-43e8-9c89-5b13b58e21fb





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.