Teledyne DALSA Unveils Tetra™ Line Scan Camera Family for Cost-Sensitive Machine Vision Applications

Teledyne DALSA launched the Tetra line scan camera family, featuring advanced CMOS sensors and versatile applications for machine vision.

Teledyne DALSA has announced the launch of its new Tetra line scan camera family, designed for various machine vision applications. The Tetra series incorporates advanced multiline CMOS image sensor technology and aims to provide a high performance-to-cost ratio, particularly suited for cost-sensitive environments. The cameras, available in 2k, 4k, and 8k resolutions with a maximum line rate of 150 kHz, feature both monochrome and color variations, consuming under 6 watts of power. Key features include multiple regions of interest and a 2.5 GigE Vision interface, making them ideal for tasks such as electronics and packaging inspection. Tetra cameras will be showcased at Vision China in Shanghai from March 26-28, 2025. Teledyne's broader vision solutions portfolio combines expertise from various subsidiaries to offer comprehensive imaging technology support.

Introduction of the new Tetra™ line scan camera family enhances Teledyne DALSA's product offerings in the machine vision market.

The Tetra cameras utilize advanced multiline CMOS image sensor technology, building on the successful Linea™ series, which may bolster the company's reputation for innovation.

Offering a high performance-to-cost ratio targets cost-sensitive applications, potentially increasing market reach and attracting new customers.

The presence of Tetra cameras at Vision China 2025 provides a significant platform for showcasing technology to a global audience, enhancing brand visibility and engagement.

While the Tetra camera family aims to provide a high performance-to-cost ratio, it does not specify any unique features or advancements over competitors that could clearly differentiate it in a crowded market.



The press release lacks detailed information on the specific advantages of the new technology over the previous Linea series, which may leave stakeholders questioning the innovation behind the Tetra camera family.



The announcement does not address any potential limitations or challenges of the Tetra camera, such as compatibility issues or market readiness, which could impact customer adoption negatively.

What is the Tetra line scan camera family?

The Tetra line scan camera family is Teledyne DALSA's new series designed for various machine vision applications, featuring advanced CMOS technology.

What resolutions are available for Tetra cameras?

Tetra cameras are available in 2k, 4k, and 8k resolutions, catering to different machine vision needs.

How does the Tetra camera transmit data?

It uses a 2.5 GigE Vision interface, ensuring reliable data transmission over long distances in machine vision applications.

What industries can benefit from Tetra cameras?

Tetra cameras are ideal for electronics inspection, optical sorting, packaging inspection, web inspection, and other machine vision applications.

Where can I see Tetra cameras in action?

You can see Tetra cameras at Vision China in Shanghai from March 26-28, 2025, at Teledyne booth W5.5413.

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, announces the new



Tetra



™ line scan camera family. Designed for a wide range of machine vision applications, Tetra leverages Teledyne’s latest multiline CMOS image sensor technology and builds on the success of the original



Linea



™ series of high-value line scan cameras.





The Tetra camera family is designed for cost-sensitive applications, offering a high performance-to-cost ratio through its 2.5 GigE Vision interface, which ensures highly reliability data transmission over long cable lengths. Available in 2k, 4k, and 8k resolutions with a line rate of up to 150 kHz, the camera comes in both monochrome and color versions, with power consumption under 6 watts. Monochrome models deliver excellent image quality with options for single monochrome or dual-line HDR mode, while the color models provide true red, green, and blue colors without any data interpolation.





Tetra includes essential line scan features such as multiple regions of interest, programmable coefficient sets, and power over internet. Its 2.5 GigE Vision interface makes it ideal for applications such as electronics inspection, optical sorting, printed materials inspection, packaging inspection, web inspection, and general machine vision.





See Tetra at



Vision China



, Shanghai from 26-28 March 2025 on Teledyne booth W5.5413 or visit the



product page



for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our



contact page



.









Teledyne Vision Solutions





offers the world’s most comprehensive, vertically integrated portfolio of industrial and scientific imaging technology. Aligned under one umbrella, Teledyne DALSA, e2v CMOS image sensors, FLIR IIS, Lumenera, Photometrics, Princeton Instruments, Judson Technologies, Acton Optics, and Adimec form an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience and best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest sensing and related technology portfolio in the world. Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.





Media Contact:





Jessica Broom







Jessica.Broom@teledyne.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cd21d47-2ef9-46e6-a70b-aeeb377a83f1





