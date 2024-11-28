Telecom Service One Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Telecom Service One Holdings Ltd. (HK:3997) has released an update.

Telecom Service One Holdings Ltd. has announced a second quarter interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the financial year ending March 2025, with a payment date set for January 13, 2025. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date of December 12, 2024, and ensure registration by December 13, 2024, to qualify for the dividend.

