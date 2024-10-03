Telecom Plus: Compounding Double Digit Customer Growth Continues

(RTTNews) - Telecom Plus (TEP.L) issued a trading update for the six-month period ending 30 September 2024. Customer numbers increased by 67k in the first 6 months of fiscal year, representing an annualised growth rate of over 13%, with the number of services supplied increased by 139k to a total of 3.266 million.

The Group remains confident in previous guidance for both customer growth of 12%-14%, and adjusted pre-tax profits in a range of 124 million pounds-128 million pounds for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.