Teladoc (TDOC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Teladoc (TDOC) ended the recent trading session at $11.15, demonstrating a -1.85% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.74% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

The telehealth services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 10.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.35, signifying a 12.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $650.16 million, reflecting a 0.34% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, indicating changes of +21.64% and +1.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teladoc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.78% increase. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

