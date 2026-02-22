Is Teladoc Stock Going to $0 -- or Ready for a Comeback?

Key Points

Teladoc Health's shares have been crushed over the past five years.

The company has sought to turn things around, but with little success so far.

The healthcare specialist's outlook is dim.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health ›

Over the past five years, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has lost more than 98% of its market value, as the telemedicine specialist failed to reproduce the success it had during the earlier pandemic years.

Teladoc Health has been looking to turn things around. It hopes that several of its initiatives will eventually pay off. But how likely is that?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's look a bit deeper into Teladoc and decide whether the stock will keep plummeting until its shares become essentially worthless or whether there is a strong chance it can stage a rebound.

The competition is fierce

Demand for telemedicine services peaked during the pandemic, as people had little choice but to use them. It dropped sharply post-pandemic, but the data suggest it remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

One study found that telemedicine usage went from 5% before the pandemic to 42.1% during, then 21.8% after. That's still a large increase compared to pre-2019, and being a leader in this niche, you might think Teladoc would benefit.

One issue, though, is that the company started facing significant competition, sometimes from much larger corporations with deep ecosystems. Amazon is just one such example. Competition, especially within the virtual mental health niche, also posed a problem for Teladoc's biggest growth driver: BetterHelp, its virtual therapy service.

How has Teladoc sought to address these challenges? The company is seeking third-party coverage for BetterHelp, which could boost demand for the platform. It has also launched new services, including continuous health monitoring and chronic care, such as health coaches, at-home testing for various health markers, and access to a dietitian, among other things.

Teladoc has also expanded internationally. International revenue has been growing much faster than the rest of the business in recent quarters.

But is it enough?

Despite Teladoc's efforts, revenue continues to grow slowly -- at best, earnings are negative, and although international expansion is going well for now, it will stretch its expenses, and the company might run into the same problems abroad.

Further, it has not yet secured broad health insurance coverage for its therapy services. This is despite Teladoc acquiring UpLift, a virtual care service with 100 million covered lives -- most of whom have yet to opt in. This also shows that even third-party coverage does not necessarily translate into demand for the product or into revenue for Teladoc.

So, can the stock bounce back? My view is that Teladoc faces nearly insurmountable challenges and is more likely to continue moving in the wrong direction. The company's shares recently traded hands for $4.90 apiece. In five years, it might be even closer to $0.

Should you buy stock in Teladoc Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Teladoc Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teladoc Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.