Teladoc Health Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $25.1 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $48.4 million or $0.28 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $642.3 million, flat compared to $640.5 million reported last year.

For the full year of 2026, the company expects revenue of $2.470 billion to $2.587 billion, and net loss per share of $1.10 to $0.70.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $598 million to $620 million, and net loss per share of $0.45 to $0.35.

