Is Teladoc Health Accelerating Growth Through Global Expansion?

Teladoc Health TDOC is accelerating growth through its global footprint, banking on high-quality care and expertise with a portfolio of services and solutions, covering several medical subspecialties from non-urgent to chronic, complicated medical conditions. This leading global provider of virtual healthcare provides 24x7 international services in Europe, South America and Asia and combines the latest in data and analytics with an award-winning user experience through a highly flexible technology platform.



Per World Economic Forum, Teladoc operates in more than 175 countries, expanding through organic growth, localized clinical networks and strategic partnerships with major health systems, insurers and employers. Its strength lies in delivering customized care solutions tailored to regional needs, giving it a clear competitive advantage.



Revenues from international operations grew 18% in 2022. It expanded its international B2B presence in Canada in 2023. In the same time frame, the metric improved 19.3% year over year. It advanced 12.3% year over year in 2024 and 9% year over year in the first nine months of 2025. The acquisitions of Best Doctors Advance Medical and MédecinDirect in recent years expanded the company’s international operations.



Teladoc’s international operations provide valuable diversification as competition in the United States intensifies. Its broad platform and extensive global network strengthen its competitive positioning and support continued overseas growth. As its global expansion accelerates, the company is increasingly well-positioned to realize operating leverage and enhance long-term profitability.

What About TDOC’s Peers?

HCA Healthcare HCA is steadily progressing on its international expansion strategy, leveraging clinical expertise, streamlined hospital operations and strategic alliances to tap into fast-growing global healthcare markets. HCA Healthcare seeks to replicate its proven care delivery model in regions experiencing rising demand for acute and specialized services.



CVS Health Corporation CVS is extending its global presence through its Aetna International division, supported by digital health capabilities, international pharmacy initiatives and partnerships that improve care access. CVS Health Corporation is also enhancing integrated health solutions to better serve global populations.



Both HCA Healthcare and CVS Health Corporation are strengthening their international footprint to drive growth.

TDOC’s Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc have lost 23.9% year to date against the industry’s growth of 4.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TDOC’s Expensive Valuation

TDOC is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 0.48, higher than the industry average of 0.46.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates Movement for TDOC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDOC’s fourth-quarter 2025 and first-quarter 2026 loss has narrowed by 1 cent each, respectively, in the last seven days. While the consensus estimate for full-year 2025 narrowed by three cents, the one for the 2026 loss has widened by 2 cents in the same time frame.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for TDOC’s 2025 revenues indicates a year-over-year decline, but the same for 2026 suggests a year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year increases.



TDOC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

