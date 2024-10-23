News & Insights

Markets
TELA

Tela Bio Prices $40 Mln Public Offering At $2.25/share

October 23, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tela Bio, Inc. (TELA) on Wednesday priced an underwritten public offering of 12 million shares at $2.25 per share and, pre-funded warrants to purchase 5.800 million shares at $2.2499 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds from the offering, to be closed on or about October 24, are expected to be at $40 million.

TELA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing, research and development, and others.

TELA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.670 million shares.

TELA was trading down by 7.63 percent at $2.300 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TELA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.