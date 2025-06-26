Tejon Ranch Co. Responds to Court Decision Upholding Ruling on Centennial Development

Tejon Ranch Co. responds to court ruling, affirming progress on Centennial development, emphasizing sustainable community benefits.

Tejon Ranch Co. has expressed its disagreement with the California Court of Appeals' decision that upheld a previous ruling regarding its Centennial development project. The company highlights that it successfully prevailed on 20 out of 23 issues in the trial court, and the appellate ruling does not address other significant matters. Tejon plans to collaborate with Los Angeles County to advance the Centennial project, which aims to create a sustainable and resilient community that will provide much-needed housing, jobs, and open space preservation in the region. With a strong history in navigating California's land use processes, Tejon is confident in its ability to move forward with the project and enhance value for its shareholders.

Potential Positives

The Court of Appeals upheld the Company's success on 20 out of 23 items resolved at the trial court, indicating a significant level of legal victory for Tejon Ranch.

Centennial is positioned to provide essential housing, jobs, and preservation of open space for a region in need, showcasing the project's potential positive impact on the community.

The Company expresses confidence in its plans to advance the Centennial development, which indicates a proactive approach to continuing its projects despite legal challenges.

Centennial is described as one of the most environmentally sustainable and resilient master planned communities proposed in California, enhancing the Company's reputation for environmental stewardship.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the California Court of Appeals upheld a decision that is unfavorable to the company regarding the Centennial development, indicating ongoing legal challenges.

The company only succeeded in prevailing on 20 out of 23 items in the trial court, which suggests a significant number of issues remain unresolved.

The mention of the need to evaluate how to advance the Centennial project indicates uncertainty and potential delays in the development process.

FAQ

What is the recent court ruling regarding Tejon Ranch's Centennial development?

The California Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling, affirming Tejon Ranch's victory on 20 out of 23 items at trial.

How many homes will Centennial at Tejon Ranch include?

Centennial is planned to deliver up to 19,333 homes, including over 3,000 affordable units.

What benefits will Centennial bring to the region?

Centennial aims to provide housing, jobs, and open space preservation to meet critical needs in the County.

What is Tejon Ranch’s commitment to sustainability?

Tejon Ranch is dedicated to environmental stewardship, designing Centennial to be a climate-resilient master-planned community.

Where can I find more information about Tejon Ranch Co.?

More information is available on Tejon Ranch's official website at www.tejonranch.com.

Full Release



TEJON RANCH, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today released the following statement in response to the California Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s previous decision regarding the Company’s Centennial development.







We disagree with the Court of Appeals’ ruling and importantly note that the decision affirms that the Company prevailed on 20 of the 23 items resolved at the trial court. Furthermore, the ruling does not address any additional issues. In the coming days, we intend to work with Los Angeles County to evaluate how best to advance Centennial in a way that benefits the region and delivers value for our shareholders.









Centennial remains one of the most extensively studied, climate-forward and resilient master planned communities ever proposed in the state. It will bring much needed housing, jobs and open space preservation to a County that urgently needs all three.









Tejon Ranch has a decades-long track record of navigating California’s complex land use process. We are confident in our ability to move Centennial forward, generate value for our shareholders, and deliver housing, jobs, open space and above all, opportunity for the region.









About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)







Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness Company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to



www.tejonranch.com



.







About Centennial at Tejon Ranch







Centennial at Tejon Ranch is a future master-planned, mixed-use community located on approximately 12,000 acres of Tejon Ranch in northern Los Angeles County. Designed to be one of the most sustainably planned communities in California’s history, Centennial will deliver up to 19,333 homes, including more than 3,000 affordable units. Centennial builds on Tejon Ranch Company’s legacy of environmental stewardship, pairing large-scale conservation with forward-thinking, climate-resilient design







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding Tejon’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect Tejon’s expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Tejon does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. Tejon’s business results are subject to a variety of risks, including business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect Tejon’s business results, refer to Tejon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contacts:







Nicholas Ortiz





Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs





(661) 331-0313







nortiz@tejonranch.com





