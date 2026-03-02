TEGNA Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $56.15 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $180.67 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TEGNA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.57 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.9% to $706.11 million from $870.53 million last year.

TEGNA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

