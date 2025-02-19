TEGNA Inc. Appoints Adrienne Roark as Chief Content Officer

TEGNA Inc. names Adrienne Roark chief content officer, effective March 31, bringing extensive news leadership experience.

TEGNA Inc. has appointed Adrienne Roark as its new chief content officer, effective March 31, 2025. Roark, a seasoned news veteran with over 30 years of experience in news leadership and local TV management, previously worked at CBS News and Stations, where she managed editorial content across CBS-owned stations and led the data journalism team. TEGNA CEO Mike Steib praised her history of delivering exceptional journalism and innovation, emphasizing her strong leadership skills. Roark expressed enthusiasm for joining TEGNA and is committed to enhancing local news delivery. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from The Ohio State University and serves on several advisory boards related to journalism.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that news veteran Adrienne Roark has been named chief content officer reporting to CEO Mike Steib, effective March 31. With more than three decades of experience in news leadership, local TV station management and innovative content development, Roark brings her proven expertise to TEGNA.





Roark joins TEGNA from CBS News and Stations, where she oversaw daily editorial content, managed CBS-owned stations in New York and Boston, launched weather across the network and led the group’s data journalism team. Earlier, she oversaw the network’s owned and operated stations in the East and Central U.S.





Earlier, Roark held numerous leadership roles across the country, including general manager roles at KPTV/DPDX and KOIN-TV in Portland and vice president and news director at KTVT-TV and KTXA-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth. Roark’s experience also includes news leadership positions at WFOR-TV in Miami, WESH-TV in Orlando, WDSU-TV in New Orleans, WTVJ-TV in Miami, TEGNA’s WKYC-TV in Cleveland, WCMH-TV and TEGNA’s WBNS-TV in Columbus.





“Throughout her impressive career, Adrienne has delivered exceptional journalism at scale while staying deeply committed to local communities,” said Mike Steib, TEGNA’s CEO. “She brings sharp editorial and operational expertise, a history of rapid innovation across TV and digital, and the kind of high-intensity, high-velocity leadership that fits perfectly with our team.”





“I’m thrilled to join TEGNA and look forward to working with the talented team to continue innovating and delivering high-quality, audience-driven stories for the tens of millions of community members who come to our platforms daily for their local news,” Roark said.





Roark serves on the National Advisory Board of Poynter, the Broadcasters Foundation of America's Board of Directors, and the Carole Kneeland Project Board of Directors.





She is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in communications.







About TEGNA







TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news.





With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people on an average monthly basis across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit



TEGNA.com



.







For media inquiries, contact:







Anne Bentley





Vice President, Chief Communications Officer





703-873-6366







abentley@TEGNA.com









For investor inquiries, contact:







Julie Heskett





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





703-873-6747







investorrelations@TEGNA.com







