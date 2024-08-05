TEGNA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TGNA

In trading on Monday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.74, changing hands as low as $14.19 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGNA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.35 per share, with $17.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.30.

