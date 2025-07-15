Teenager becomes a millionaire through gaming platform Roblox

Only a few months after its release, the popular Roblox game Blue Lock: Rivals was sold for over $3 million by its teenage developer. In just three months, the 19-year-old creator—who asked to remain anonymous—and co-developers created the anime-inspired soccer game. The game’s popularity grew rapidly; at its height, it attracted over a million concurrent players and brought in about $5 million per month for Roblox Corp.

In March, the game was purchased by Do Big Studios, a rising force in the Roblox acquisition market. As part of a larger trend within the Roblox ecosystem, the studio has been purchasing other high-performing games and had previously worked with the company on Blue Lock: Rivals.

David Taylor, senior consultant at game analytics company Naavik, stated, “We’ve seen a real shift in Roblox’s ecosystem.” Seven of the top 15 Roblox games in June, according to Taylor, were no longer owned by their original developers.

This spike in acquisitions comes after Roblox made a significant policy change. Previously prohibited by its terms of service, the company modified its terms in December to permit the formal transfer of game ownership. Even though Roblox doesn’t currently engage in secondary market sales, this shift has made it possible for private deals to flourish.

According to Roblox, the top 10 developers made an average of $36 million each in 12 months. By 2025, the company plans to pay over $1 billion to creators. According to CEO Dave Baszucki, at least one Roblox developer is expected to be valued at $1 billion by 2028.

Lawyers, licensing, and fast-paced sales

Lawyers who assist in facilitating sales through Discord and other online channels are often at the center of these transactions. Odin Law & Media’s Connor Richards claimed to have witnessed minors make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Adam Starr, a technology lawyer, has dealt with roughly 20 Roblox game sales in the last 12 months. Starr claims that interest is only increasing.

According to Singer, Voldex usually spends seven figures on acquisitions. After reaching an agreement with the NFL, it rebranded Ultimate Football as NFL Universe Football, which greatly increased user engagement. “We’ve been able to sustain our communitites and games and grow them while keeping players happy” Singer stated.

Developers frequently sell their games for the equivalent of just one or two months’ revenue because user preferences on the platform change frequently. According to Taylor, some demand a year’s worth of earnings. Developers frequently exchange art or code for a portion of the game’s ownership.

