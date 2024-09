(RTTNews) - Teekay Corp. (TK), a crude oil shipping company, announced on Monday that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $40 million of shares.

The timing of purchases and the exact number of shares to be purchased will be subject to its discretion, the company noted.

