Teekay Corporation Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.94 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $54.64 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 36.7% to $231.150 million from $365.050 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.94 Mln. vs. $54.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $231.150 Mln vs. $365.050 Mln last year.

