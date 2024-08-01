Teekay Corporation Q2 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $33.820 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $40.338 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teekay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $33.170 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.5% to $326.139 million from $395.400 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $33.820 Mln. vs. $40.338 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $326.139 Mln vs. $395.400 Mln last year.

