News & Insights

Markets
TK

Teekay Corporation Q2 Income Drops

August 01, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $33.820 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $40.338 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teekay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $33.170 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.5% to $326.139 million from $395.400 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $33.820 Mln. vs. $40.338 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $326.139 Mln vs. $395.400 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.