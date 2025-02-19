Teekay Corporation Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.24 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $35.38 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teekay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $16.64 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 24.4% to $256.57 million from $339.19 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.24 Mln. vs. $35.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $256.57 Mln vs. $339.19 Mln last year.

