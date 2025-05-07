Teekay Corporation Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.9 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $54.6 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 36.7% to $231.2 million from $365.1 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.9 Mln. vs. $54.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $231.2 Mln vs. $365.1 Mln last year.

