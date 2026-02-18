Teekay Corporation Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Teekay Corporation (TK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.96 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $25.24 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $257.70 million from $256.56 million last year.

Teekay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.96 Mln. vs. $25.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $257.70 Mln vs. $256.56 Mln last year.

