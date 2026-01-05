Markets

Tectonic Metals Appoints Co-Founder Eira Thomas As Board Chair

January 05, 2026 — 11:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tectonic Metals Inc. (T152.F), Monday announced the appointment of Eira Thomas, co-founder of Tectonic, as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Yolande Lougheed as Investor Relations Manager.

Further, the company shared its decision to grant a total of 780,000 incentive stock options to its directors and new employees.

Tectonic Metals's stock is currently trading at 0.505 euros, down 3.80 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.

