TECSYS Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - TECSYS Inc. (TCS.TO) announced a profit for first quarter of C$0.76 million

The company's earnings came in at C$0.76 million, or C$0.05 per share. This compares with C$0.80 million, or C$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to C$45.96 million from C$42.28 million last year.

TECSYS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

