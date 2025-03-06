News & Insights

Markets
TGLS

Tecnoglass (TGLS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

March 06, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.29, changing hands as low as $65.73 per share. Tecnoglass Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Tecnoglass Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TGLS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.94 per share, with $86.9899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.35.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 ETF Finder
 SMR Past Earnings
 GMTA Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETF Finder-> SMR Past Earnings-> GMTA Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.