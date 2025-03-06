Tecnoglass (TGLS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.29, changing hands as low as $65.73 per share. Tecnoglass Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGLS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.94 per share, with $86.9899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.35.

