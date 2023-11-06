Tecnoglass Falls 11%

(RTTNews) - Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported a decline in third quarter earnings, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly profit declined to $46.09 million from $46.92 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.97, down from $0.98 last year.

Currently, shares are at $30.55, down 10.83 percent from the previous close of $34.26 on a volume of 792,540.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.