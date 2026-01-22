Teck Resources (TECK) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Teck Resources gained since the company announced that it sold 118,600 tons and produced 134,100 tons of copper in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company’s annual copper production came in at 435,500 tons, within its guidance of 415,000-465,000 tons. This was driven by solid performance across all assets in the fourth quarter.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.99 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Teck Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 19.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TECK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Teck Resources is a member of the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Reliance (RS), finished the last trading session 2.7% higher at $330.84. RS has returned 9.1% over the past month.

Reliance's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to $2.81. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +26.6%. Reliance currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

