Teck Resources Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK) on Wednesday reported a profit from continuing operations before tax of C$289 million for the third quarter, compared with a loss of C$759 million in the same period last year, which reflected asset impairment charges of C$828 million. The company also recorded a year-on-year increase in third-quarter revenue.

Net profit from continuing operations was C$281 million, or C$0.57 per share, compared with a net loss of C$748 million, or C$1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit from continuing operations rose to C$372 million, or C$0.76 per share, from C$314 million, or C$0.60 per share, in the prior-year period.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$3.385 billion from C$2.858 billion last year.

