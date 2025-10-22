Markets
TECK

Teck Resources Swings To Profit In Q3

October 22, 2025 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK) on Wednesday reported a profit from continuing operations before tax of C$289 million for the third quarter, compared with a loss of C$759 million in the same period last year, which reflected asset impairment charges of C$828 million. The company also recorded a year-on-year increase in third-quarter revenue.

Net profit from continuing operations was C$281 million, or C$0.57 per share, compared with a net loss of C$748 million, or C$1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit from continuing operations rose to C$372 million, or C$0.76 per share, from C$314 million, or C$0.60 per share, in the prior-year period.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$3.385 billion from C$2.858 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.