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Teck Resources Ltd. Reveals Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

April 23, 2026 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$819 million, or C$1.67 per share. This compares with C$370 million, or C$0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$858 million or C$1.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 72.2% to C$3.943 billion from C$2.290 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$819 Mln. vs. C$370 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.67 vs. C$0.73 last year. -Revenue: C$3.943 Bln vs. C$2.290 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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