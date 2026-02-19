Teck Resources Ltd. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$544 million, or C$1.11 per share. This compares with C$385 million, or C$0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$671 million or C$1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to C$3.058 billion from C$2.786 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

