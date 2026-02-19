Markets
TECK

Teck Resources Ltd. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

February 19, 2026 — 02:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$544 million, or C$1.11 per share. This compares with C$385 million, or C$0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$671 million or C$1.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to C$3.058 billion from C$2.786 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$544 Mln. vs. C$385 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.11 vs. C$0.75 last year. -Revenue: C$3.058 Bln vs. C$2.786 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.