Teck Resources Announces Maintenance Shutdown Of SAG Mill, Shiploader In Chile

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK), a Canadian miner, said on Monday that it has detected a mechanical issue at its Carmen de Andacollo, or CdA, operations in Chile, requiring a maintenance shutdown of the SAG mill. The production will be interrupted for around one month for repairs.

CdA noted that it will mitigate the effect of the interruption by rescheduling other planned plant maintenance to coincide with the mill downtime.

Further, Teck Resources said: "We do not expect a material production impact from the downtime, and our previously disclosed guidance for 2025 total annual copper production and 2025 annual copper production for CdA remains unchanged."

In addition, Teck announced an unrelated temporary outage of the shiploader at the Quebrada Blanca, or QB, port facility in Northern Chile. The repairs to the shiploader will take around a month.

Operations at the QB mine and plant will continue as normal.

The miner expects no impact from the outage on material sales and previously announced guidance for annual copper production from QB.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.