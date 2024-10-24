TECK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.27, changing hands as low as $46.04 per share. Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECK's low point in its 52 week range is $34.375 per share, with $55.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.97.

