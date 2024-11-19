TECK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.00, changing hands as high as $47.18 per share. Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECK's low point in its 52 week range is $35.25 per share, with $55.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.05.

