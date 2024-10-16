TechTarget (TTGT) Soars 10.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

TechTarget TTGT shares soared 10.6% in the last trading session to close at $27.83. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% gain over the past four weeks.

TechTarget’s stock appreciated on continued optimism surrounding the demand for its solutions and services. The company is strengthening its services by teaming up with other companies. Earlier this year, it collaborated with G2 to introduce G2 Techblend. The new solution combines G2’s software market peer reviews and TTGT’s expert editorial to provide contextually relevant content experiences for researchers and users.

This operator of websites for information technology vendors is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%. Revenues are expected to be $58.03 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TechTarget, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TTGT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TechTarget is a member of the Zacks Internet - Content industry. One other stock in the same industry, Airbnb, Inc. ABNB, finished the last trading session 1.1% lower at $133.27. ABNB has returned 14.7% over the past month.

Airbnb's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3% over the past month to $2.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.8%. Airbnb currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.