TechTarget Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT), referred to on the call as Informa TechTarget, reported first-quarter 2026 revenue growth and higher adjusted EBITDA as management said the company is beginning to see benefits from its 2025 combination plan and organizational realignment.

Chief Executive Officer Gary Nugent said first-quarter revenue was $106 million, up 2% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 27% to $7.4 million. He said the results showed “continuing progress” with the company’s strategy and reflected the durability of a business model built on proprietary first-party market data and permission-based membership data.

“Q1 demonstrates delivery to a plan, financially, strategically, and operationally,” Nugent said, citing revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, simplification of the business and efforts to use artificial intelligence across products and operations.

Two Segment Reporting Structure Introduced

Chief Financial Officer Dan Noreck said the company is now reporting results through two operating segments: Brand to Demand and Intelligence and Advisory.

Brand to Demand, which accounted for about 70% of total revenue, provides services that help clients raise brand awareness, engage buyers and target qualified prospective customers. Noreck said the segment grew revenue by about 5% year over year, with particular strength in the company’s Unified Demand offering.

Intelligence and Advisory, which represented roughly 30% of total revenue, includes subscription services tied to intelligence products, first-party data, analyst research content and advisory services. Revenue in that segment declined about 4% from the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in go-to-market strategic consulting, Noreck said.

Both segments improved profitability, measured by segment operating income, and both posted improved operating margins, according to Noreck.

Management Reiterates Full-Year EBITDA Guidance

Noreck said adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 6.9% in the quarter from 5.6% a year earlier. He attributed the improvement to continued cost discipline, streamlined operations and early integration efficiencies, while noting that the company continued to invest selectively in growth, product innovation and go-to-market capabilities.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $70.8 million. Noreck said that figure included a $45 million “technical non-cash impairment of goodwill,” as well as acquisition and integration costs and other non-cash charges.

The company ended the quarter with $47 million in cash and cash equivalents and nearly $130 million undrawn on its $250 million revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of approximately $178 million. Net debt at the end of March was about $72 million, or about 0.8 times adjusted EBITDA for the prior 12 months, which Noreck said was similar to leverage levels at the end of 2025 and 2024.

Noreck reiterated the company’s full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $95 million to $100 million. During the question-and-answer session, he said the company was not seeing unusual inflationary pressures that would put that range at risk.

AI and Search Changes Reshape Customer and Audience Strategy

Nugent said the quarter unfolded against a backdrop of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, as well as broader digital transformation in business-to-business markets. He said artificial intelligence is changing how buyers conduct research and how sellers try to reach prospects.

According to Nugent, technology vendors are generally in good health but continue to prioritize capital toward research and development as they seek to remain competitive in AI. That has subdued investment in go-to-market activities for now, he said, but he described it as a positive future demand indicator because vendors will eventually seek returns on those R&D investments.

Nugent said clients are grappling with a shift “from a search engine economy to an answer engine economy,” making it harder for them to raise awareness and generate demand on their own. He said this is increasing the value of partners with direct reach, relationships and influence among potential buyers.

The company is also adapting its own audience strategy. Nugent said content creation and distribution now prioritize AI discoverability while maintaining editorial standards. Despite traffic disruption, he said permission membership continued to grow in the low single digits in the first quarter, while active membership in priority personas, including chief information officers and chief information security officers, rose by high single digits.

In response to a question from Lake Street Capital’s Bruce Goldfarb about AI search volumes, Nugent said answer-engine traffic converts to membership at a much higher rate than search traffic historically did. He also said search traffic conversion rates have improved, as traffic from search appears to be more qualified.

Product Updates and Customer Examples

Nugent highlighted several product and market initiatives. He said the company launched its Unified Demand playbook at the beginning of the quarter and that it has been well received by the market. He also said revenue from the company’s strategic focus on its largest customers was up double digits in the quarter.

The CEO pointed to work with Tanium, a cybersecurity company, as an example of the company’s integrated go-to-market strategy. Nugent said Tanium used Informa TechTarget’s platform across portal, BrightTALK, content syndication and targeted editorial environments to identify and engage end-market accounts at scale. He said the program delivered more than 5,000 leads and influenced $1.2 billion of pipeline, and that Tanium signed a new two-year deal representing more than a 50% increase in annual investment after the program.

The company also added four U.K. media-based brands during the period: Accountancy Age, The CFO, bobsguide and The Global Treasurer. Nugent said the additions expand first-party permission members in financial services and fintech and align with the company’s strategy of extending vertical audiences into new geographic markets.

On the product side, Nugent said the company launched the BrightTALK Nurture demand product, with 12 customers piloting the offering in the second quarter. He also cited a commercial partnership and technical integration of the NetLine demand product with the Demandbase account-based marketing platform.

The company also launched AI large language model content audit and consulting services to help clients evaluate how discoverable and citable their content is. Nugent said the Omdia AI Search Assistant, launched the prior week, allows clients to submit natural-language queries to the Omdia Knowledge Center and receive answers based on Omdia’s data and analysis, with responses available in more than 70 languages.

Q&A Highlights: Churn, International Demand and Software Deals

During the Q&A session, Noreck said churn remains higher at the lower end of the customer range, but added that the company is beginning to see stabilization in that segment.

Asked about international trends, Nugent said the environment in Asia-Pacific was “encouragingly optimistic and building,” with demand from APAC companies looking to expand internationally and from large U.S. brands seeking growth in markets such as Japan and Korea. He said the region traded broadly in line with the rest of the business in the first quarter. However, he said customers in the Middle East and Africa had slowed investments and decisions due to the situation in Iran.

Responding to a question from Craig-Hallum about software sales and longer-term commitments, Nugent said the multi-year deal environment is not as strong as it was a couple of years ago. He said customers shortened contractual commitments through 2025, and that trend has not picked up in 2026.

Nugent also said it is increasingly important for the company to integrate its data directly into customers’ marketing and sales technology platforms, particularly for intent data. He said NetLine continues to perform “incredibly well” and that the company’s analysis found it was not cannibalizing other parts of the business.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget's offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company's core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

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