News & Insights

Stocks

TechTarget Merges with Informa Tech for Growth Acceleration

December 03, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TechTarget ( (TTGT) ) just unveiled an update.

TechTarget has undergone significant changes, with the company now operating as Informa TechTarget following its combination with Informa Tech’s digital businesses. This merger aims to create a leading B2B growth accelerator for the technology sector by leveraging unique intent data and specialist content. The new entity, trading under the ticker symbol ‘TTGT’, is poised to capitalize on a $20 billion market opportunity by offering advanced solutions to technology vendors. Informa TechTarget’s services are designed to enhance market reach and accelerate revenue growth for its clients.

See more insights into TTGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.