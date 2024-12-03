TechTarget Merges with Informa Tech for Growth Acceleration

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TechTarget ( (TTGT) ) just unveiled an update.

TechTarget has undergone significant changes, with the company now operating as Informa TechTarget following its combination with Informa Tech’s digital businesses. This merger aims to create a leading B2B growth accelerator for the technology sector by leveraging unique intent data and specialist content. The new entity, trading under the ticker symbol ‘TTGT’, is poised to capitalize on a $20 billion market opportunity by offering advanced solutions to technology vendors. Informa TechTarget’s services are designed to enhance market reach and accelerate revenue growth for its clients.

See more insights into TTGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.