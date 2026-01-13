Technoprobe S.p.A. (BIT:TPRO) Price Target Increased by 12.64% to 12.76

The average one-year price target for Technoprobe S.p.A. (BIT:TPRO) has been revised to €12.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.64% from the prior estimate of €11.33 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.69 to a high of €16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.56% from the latest reported closing price of €13.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technoprobe S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPRO is 0.08%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 19,415K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 6,507K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 76.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPRO by 452.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPRO by 3.34% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,702K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares , representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPRO by 5.00% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,399K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares , representing a decrease of 54.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPRO by 28.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,311K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPRO by 13.40% over the last quarter.

