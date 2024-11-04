Technoprobe Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.

Technoprobe S.p.A., a leader in probe card production, has executed a share buyback plan, acquiring 243,411 ordinary shares for approximately €1.54 million on the Euronext Milan market. This move represents 0.0373% of the company’s share capital, reflecting Technoprobe’s strategic financial management. The purchases were facilitated by Mediobanca and contribute to the company’s treasury shares, now totaling 6,498,035.

