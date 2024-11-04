News & Insights

Stocks

Technoprobe Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

November 04, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.

Technoprobe S.p.A., a leader in probe card production, has executed a share buyback plan, acquiring 243,411 ordinary shares for approximately €1.54 million on the Euronext Milan market. This move represents 0.0373% of the company’s share capital, reflecting Technoprobe’s strategic financial management. The purchases were facilitated by Mediobanca and contribute to the company’s treasury shares, now totaling 6,498,035.

For further insights into IT:TPRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.