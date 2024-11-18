TechnologyOne Releases 2024 Financial Results Overview

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

TechnologyOne Ltd (ASX: TNE) has announced its full-year financial results for 2024, showcasing key performance metrics such as EBITDAR and cash flow generation. The company has lodged these results with the ASX and made them available on its website, although it notes that some information may be subject to risks and uncertainties.

