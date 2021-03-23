Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities, a blank check company formed by Rocket Internet targeting the tech sector, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Oliver Samwer, the co-founder and CEO of Rocket Internet, and CEO and Director Soheil Mirpour, who serves as a member of the Management Board at Rocket Internet. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities currently intends to focus on companies in the technology sector that can benefit from the expertise and capabilities of the management team in order to create long-term shareholder value.



Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol RKTAU. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

