The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Getting Very Oversold

In the case of The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, the RSI reading has hit 28.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 32.0. A bullish investor could look at XLK's 28.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XLK's low point in its 52 week range is $190.745 per share, with $243.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.93. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day.
