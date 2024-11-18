Technology One Limited Declares Upcoming Dividend

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Technology One Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.1737 per share, set to be paid on December 13, 2024, to shareholders on record as of November 29, 2024. This dividend pertains to the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect to see the ex-dividend date on November 28, 2024.

