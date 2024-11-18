Technology One Limited Declares Upcoming Dividend

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Technology One Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.1737 per share, set to be paid on December 13, 2024, to shareholders on record as of November 29, 2024. This dividend pertains to the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect to see the ex-dividend date on November 28, 2024.
For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.