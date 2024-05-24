Technology Minerals Expands Share Capital

Technology Minerals PLC (GB:TM1) has released an update.

Technology Minerals PLC has announced the conversion of £80,000 in Convertible Bonds into 18,384,043 new Ordinary shares, to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to establish a sustainable circular economy for battery metals. Following the admission of the new shares, the total number of voting rights in the company will increase to 1,584,006,394.

