News & Insights

Stocks

Technology Minerals Expands Share Capital

May 24, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technology Minerals PLC (GB:TM1) has released an update.

Technology Minerals PLC has announced the conversion of £80,000 in Convertible Bonds into 18,384,043 new Ordinary shares, to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to establish a sustainable circular economy for battery metals. Following the admission of the new shares, the total number of voting rights in the company will increase to 1,584,006,394.

For further insights into GB:TM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.