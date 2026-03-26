TechnipFMC vs. SLB: Which Energy Services Stock Offers Better Upside?

The oilfield services sub-industry is benefiting from resilient upstream spending, with offshore activity gaining traction alongside continued demand for advanced drilling and digital solutions. Within this space, TechnipFMC plc FTI and SLB SLB represent two distinct investment plays — one focused on subsea growth and the other on diversified global services.

While both companies are well-positioned, their growth drivers, risk profiles and margin structures differ meaningfully. Let us compare the investment case for each.

The Case for TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC’s strength lies in its direct exposure to the offshore subsea upcycle, which is poised to be a multi-year growth driver (more than $30 billion). The company continues to secure strong order inflows, with billions in subsea awards and a record opportunity pipeline (roughly $29 billion), providing excellent long-term revenue visibility.

FTI’s integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation model gives it a structural advantage, enabling better project execution, higher margins and deeper customer relationships. This has translated into strong financial performance, with EBITDA growth (33% in 2025) outpacing revenues and margins expanding significantly.

Another key differentiator is the quality of its backlog (nearly $16 billion). With a large portion (80%) coming from direct awards and integrated projects, execution risk is lower and earnings visibility is higher compared with traditional service providers.

TechnipFMC also stands out for its strong free cash flow generation ($1.45 billion for 2025), which supports consistent shareholder returns ($1 billion) through dividends and buybacks. Importantly, its long-cycle offshore exposure makes earnings less sensitive to short-term oil price volatility. Overall, the company offers a focused, high-margin growth profile tied to the ongoing offshore investment cycle.

The Case for SLB

SLB’s investment appeal is rooted in its scale, diversification and technology leadership across the global oilfield services industry. Unlike TechnipFMC, SLB operates across the entire upstream value chain, benefiting from both offshore and onshore activity, as well as strong international exposure.

The company generates robust free cash flow — more than $4 billion for 2025 — which supports aggressive shareholder returns, including dividends and buybacks. SLB has also strengthened its portfolio through strategic moves like the ChampionX acquisition, enhancing the production and recovery capabilities.

A major growth driver for SLB is its expanding digital and data center solutions business. High-margin digital revenues and rapid growth in data infrastructure position the company beyond traditional oilfield services, offering exposure to AI and energy-tech trends.

However, challenges remain. SLB’s core segments are facing pricing pressure and margin compression, particularly in competitive international markets. Its earnings are also more exposed to short-cycle activity, especially in North America, where land drilling remains weak. Additionally, recent financial performance reflects some pressure, with declines in revenues and earnings in 2025. Despite these headwinds, SLB’s diversified portfolio and global presence make it a resilient, balanced player across energy cycles.

FTI vs. SLB: Price Performance Comparison

In the past six months, shares of FTI and SLB have increased 75.3% and 46.2%, respectively.



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Valuation Comparison: FTI vs. SLB

FTI is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 23.3X, while SLB is trading at 17.05X. This suggests that SLB is relatively cheaper based on its P/E ratio.



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How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare Between FTI and SLB?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s EPS in 2026 and 2027 indicates year-over-year increases of 17.96% and 18.43%, respectively.



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The same for SLB’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year decrease of 2.73% and an increase of 16.81%, respectively.



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Final Take: FTI vs. SLB

TechnipFMC stands out with strong fundamentals, featuring clear earnings growth, expanding margins and direct exposure to the offshore subsea boom. The company’s solid backlog, healthy free cash flow and positive EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 support its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). On the other hand, while SLB benefits from its scale, diversification and exposure to high-margin digital and energy-tech solutions, near-term challenges in the core business and slightly weaker EPS estimates lead to a justified Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Overall, TechnipFMC appears to have the edge right now, particularly for investors seeking clearer growth visibility and stronger margin upside.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.