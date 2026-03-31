TechnipFMC Stock Rockets 113% in a Year: Can the Surge Continue?

TechnipFMC plc FTI has rocketed nearly 113.3% in the past year, leaving the Oil and Gas Field Services sub-industry’s 54.2% growth in the dust. As a global leader in subsea, onshore-offshore and surface energy solutions, the company is capitalizing on rising offshore investments and long-cycle energy projects. In a competitive landscape that includes major players like Oceaneering International OII and SLB SLB, TechnipFMC is increasingly standing out due to its execution strength and technology-driven approach.

Share Price Trends Over the Past 12 Months



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This sharp outperformance reflects not just favorable market conditions, but also strong execution, improving project quality and rising investor confidence. But here is the key question for investors: Is this rally simply momentum-driven, or does FTI still offer meaningful upside? Let’s take a closer look.

Record Subsea Opportunity Pipeline Drives Long-Term Visibility

TechnipFMC’s investment case is anchored in a record subsea opportunity pipeline of nearly $29 billion. Notably, this pipeline continues to expand even as the company secures new project awards, indicating that new opportunities are outpacing execution.

This dynamic is critical – it provides clear multi-year revenue visibility, reducing earnings uncertainty during global conflict and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory. As offshore activity continues to gain momentum globally, FTI appears well positioned to capture a significant share of future project awards.

Robust Order Inflow Supports Sustainable Growth

The company continues to validate strong commercial execution, securing $11.2 billion in inbound orders with a book-to-bill ratio above 1. This indicates that FTI is consistently replenishing and expanding its backlog. For investors, this translates into greater business predictability and sustained revenue growth, reinforcing the durability of the company’s current momentum.

High-Quality Backlog Driving Margin Expansion

TechnipFMC’s backlog has reached $16.6 billion, with a significant improvement in quality. Legacy, lower-margin projects now account for less than 10% of the total, reflecting a clear shift toward higher-value contracts. This transition is particularly important—it not only enhances earnings visibility but also structurally improves margins. As a result, the company is better positioned to generate more consistent and higher-quality earnings going forward.

Technology-Led Differentiation Strengthens Competitive Position

TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 platform and iEPCI integrated model allow faster project delivery, lower costs and improved efficiency. Compared with competitors like Oceaneering International and SLB, the integrated execution model enables FTI to capture a larger share of project economics. This positions TechnipFMC as a strategic partner rather than just a service provider.

Strong Free Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns Add to Appeal

The company’s asset-light model is driving robust free cash flow generation, exceeding $1.4 billion for 2025, while maintaining a strong balance sheet outlook. FTI’s commitment to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks further enhances its investment appeal. This combination of growth and capital returns makes the stock attractive for investors seeking both income and upside potential.

Positioned for a Multi-Year Offshore Investment Cycle

A structural shift in global energy spending toward offshore and LNG developments is creating a favorable industry backdrop. These long-cycle projects typically offer higher margins and greater revenue visibility. FTI is well positioned to benefit from this trend, supported by its strong execution capabilities, expanding opportunity pipeline and differentiated technology offerings. This reinforces the company’s exposure to a multi-year growth cycle rather than short-term fluctuations.

Earnings Estimate Revisions Signal Improving Outlook

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s earnings per share has moved higher, with projections rising 5.86% to $2.89 for 2026 and 7.21% to $3.42 for 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Upward estimate revisions are often a strong indicator of improving business fundamentals and increasing analyst confidence, further supporting the bullish investment case.

Strong Balance Sheet Enhances Financial Flexibility

TechnipFMC maintains a solid financial position, with a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 12.63%, significantly below the sub-industry average of around 44.93%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This lower leverage reduces exposure to interest rate volatility and commodity cycles, while also providing greater financial flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and return capital to its shareholders.

Final Verdict: Is There More Upside?

FTI has delivered impressive share price gains over the past year, supported by strong operational execution, expanding margins and improving earnings visibility. The company’s record $29 billion subsea opportunity pipeline, robust order inflows and high-quality backlog provide a solid foundation for sustained growth.

In comparison, Oceaneering International has shown similar resilience in the subsea market, with its strong focus on remotely operated vehicles and robotics in offshore operations. Similarly, SLB has also strengthened its position in the subsea sector through increased digital innovation and integrated services. Despite differing approaches, FTI stands out with its technology-driven differentiation, strong free cash flow generation and disciplined capital returns. Upward earnings estimate revisions and a low-debt balance sheet add to confidence in the company’s long-term outlook.

While investors should remain mindful of execution risks and potential fluctuations in offshore spending, the broader industry tailwinds and FTI’s strategic positioning suggest that the long-term growth story remains firmly intact. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the stock appears well-positioned to deliver continued upside potential, even after its strong recent rally.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.