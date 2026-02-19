TechnipFMC Stock Falls 4% Despite Reporting Higher Earnings In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is moving down around 4 percent during Thursday morning trading despite reporting strong growth in the fourth quarter. Earnings came in at $242.7 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $224.7 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $59.58 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 4.27 percent. The stock opened at $58.67 and has climbed as high as $62.22 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $22.12 to $62.67.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $2.517 billion from $2.367 billion in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.