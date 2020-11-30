Markets
TechnipFMC Starts Work On New Hydrocracking Complex In Egypt For ANOPC

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc. (FTI) announced Monday that it has commenced work on the New Hydrocracking Complex in Egypt for Assiut National Oil Processing Co. or ANOPC.

The company completed the remaining conditions required to enable work to commence on the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction or EPC contract with ANOPC for the construction of the new Hydrocracking Complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt.

The EPC contract covers new process units such as a Vacuum Distillation Unit, a Diesel Hydrocracking Unit, a Delayed Coker Unit, a Distillate Hydrotreating Unit as well as a Hydrogen Production Facility Unit using TechnipFMC's steam reforming proprietary technology.

The project, which supports the Egyptian Government's Energy Transition strategy, also includes other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.

The complex will transform lower-value petroleum products from Assiut Oil Refining Company's nearby refinery into approximately 2.8 million tons per year of cleaner products, such as Euro V diesel.

The contract award will be included in the Company's fourth quarter 2020 inbound orders.

